Families in Miami can already plan their November schedules: students in Miami-Dade County public schools will not have classes from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, according to the 2026-2027 academic calendar for Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS).

The break will coincide with Thanksgiving and will give students four straight days away from the classroom, including the weekend that surrounds the holiday.

What day classes end in public schools

The school break will begin on Thursday, Nov. 26, “Thanksgiving; Board-approved holiday for students and employees”, and will run through Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, “Recess Day for students and employees”. That means four straight days without classes, including the weekend of Nov. 28 and 29 .

Nov. 23, 24 and 25 will be recess days for employees with 10- and 11.5-month schedules, while Nov. 26 and 27 are listed as days without activity for students and employees.

When students will return to class

Students must return to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 30, according to the academic calendar.

The schedule applies to elementary and secondary schools run by the Miami-Dade district and is part of the 180-school-day calendar planned for the 2026-2027 school year.

When winter break starts

According to the same official calendar, winter break for students will begin on Dec. 21, 2026 and run through Jan. 1, 2027.