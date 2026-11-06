To get a U.S. passport, applicants must meet a series of requirements that vary depending on each applicant’s background. For those applying for the first time or who cannot renew, the State Department requires completion of Form DS-11.

This process requires completing Form DS-11 without signing it beforehand and submitting documents that prove the applicant’s identity and citizenship.

How should Form DS-11 be submitted so it is not rejected?

The DS-11 form must be completed before going to an agency or office authorized to process a U.S. passport. However, it must not be signed beforehand, since the applicant must sign it in person in front of the agent receiving the documents.

If it is signed before the appointment, the form could be rejected, and the applicant would have to complete that step again before the authorized agent, since the previous form becomes invalid.

Who must submit Form DS-11 to get a passport?

The State Department says this form must be used by:

Adults over 18 applying for a U.S. passport for the first time.

People whose passports were lost, stolen, or damaged.

Those who have a passport issued more than 15 years ago.

Adults whose previous passport was issued when they were still under 16.

The application must be submitted in person at an office authorized to accept passport applications.

What other documents must be submitted with Form DS-11?

The application must include:

Proof of U.S. citizenship: birth certificate, valid, undamaged U.S. passport, certificate of naturalization or citizenship, or consular report of birth abroad.

Photo ID: a valid driver’s license or another physical ID accepted by the State Department.

Photocopies: one copy of the proof of citizenship and one of the front and back of the ID.

Passport photo: an image that meets the official size and quality requirements.

Documents must be originals, and photocopies must be made on single-sided 8.5-by-11-inch paper.

How much does it cost to apply?

The cost depends on the type of passport requested:

Passport book: $130 application fee + $35 acceptance fee. Total: $165.

Passport card: $30 application fee + $35 acceptance fee. Total: $65.

Book and card: $160 application fee + $35 acceptance fee. Total: $195.

The application fee must be paid by check or money order payable to the State Department. The acceptance fee is paid directly at the office where the documents are submitted.