The United States is preparing for a new week of storms, heavy rain, and strong wind gusts. According to the forecasts, the central part of the country will be one of the most affected areas.

For this Tuesday, September 15, experts indicate that the system will move over the Great Plains and the Great Lakes, where rainfall could accumulate several centimeters of water.

Strong storms are expected this Monday, September 14, and Tuesday, September 15

According to experts from AccuWeather, during Monday afternoon and night, intense storms could cause rain, hail, wind gusts, and even possible tornadoes from northwest Kansas to far southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, rain and storms will extend from the Great Plains to the Great Lakes, with precipitation capable of causing localized flooding.

Among the cities that could receive heavy rain are Chicago, Kansas City, and Milwaukee .

Alert for hail and strong wind gusts

Although the main risk on Tuesday, September 15, is heavy rain and localized flooding, the risk of a severe storm developing is not ruled out.

According to the forecast, some storms could produce small hail and strong wind gusts, particularly from eastern Kansas to southern Michigan.