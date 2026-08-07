The United States has several programs that allow faster entry to citizens of certain countries who meet the conditions set by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

One of them is the NEXUS program, which enables faster processing for the entry of citizens of Canada and the United States into both territories when they enroll in the service.

NEXUS Card: What are the benefits?

The NEXUS Program offers several benefits to those who purchase the service. Among them:

Faster lanes at land border crossings to reduce waiting time.

Faster airport processing, since it uses automated checkpoints to speed up immigration inspection.

Priority access at seaports to save time.

This card is intended for travelers considered low risk by the authorities of the United States and Canada.

The application must be approved in both countries, and the applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by the program.

Who can apply?

The following may apply for membership:

Citizens of the United States .

Legal permanent residents of the United States.

Citizens of Canada.

Legal permanent residents of Canada.

Mexican citizens who are part of Mexico’s trusted traveler program, Viajero Confiable.

Those under 18 years of age may also enroll as long as they have the consent of their parents or legal guardians.

If approved, membership is free for them.

Step by step: How do you apply for the NEXUS Card?

The process is carried out through the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) system of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of the United States and consists of several stages:

Register on Login.gov. Enter the TTP portal. Complete the NEXUS program application with personal and travel information. Pay the fee: $120 for adults. Wait for the initial review of the application and the notification to continue with the process. Schedule an in-person interview at an enrollment center to complete via Enrollment on Arrival. Present: Pasaporte vigente. Comprobante de domicilio. Licencia de conducir u otra identificación. Pass the interview and checks.

Membership in the NEXUS Program lasts for five years, and the user can begin using the program’s benefits.