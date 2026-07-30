In the United States, immigration authorities intensified operations to detain immigrants in various areas of the country, and it is in this context that cases were reported in which agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained foreigners in undercover missions.

Several advocacy organizations denounced that ICE agents disguise themselves as service workers to catch those sought by immigration authorities by surprise.

ICE agents disguise themselves as bricklayers, electricians, or delivery drivers and go out to detain immigrants: How did the reported cases happen?

Operations by undercover ICE agents have multiplied in recent months. Work clothes, unmarked vehicles, and various types of deception are used to get close to immigrants marked as targets and detain them.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maintains that ICE agents intensify during their operations and denies this type of disguise to approach targets.

One of the most widely reported cases occurred in South Los Angeles. Two men wearing reflective vests similar to those of an electric company said they were working on a utility pole and asked a resident to move his pickup truck. As soon as the man left his property, several agents got out of unmarked vehicles and proceeded to detain him.

However, DHS said that those involved in the operation were federal marshals and not ICE agents.

What have ICE agents disguised themselves as so far to detain immigrants?

According to the complaints made by community organizations and several media outlets, in various operations federal agents or personnel linked to immigration tasks reportedly posed as:

Electricians or workers for utility companies

Bricklayers and construction workers

Delivery drivers for parcels

Municipal employees

Maintenance staff

Additionally, activists also denounced that some officers conduct surveillance dressed in civilian clothes and use unmarked official vehicles, tinted windows, and covered faces to go unnoticed before carrying out the arrests.

The cases in which they used this method: Who can ICE detain?

ICE can detain people allegedly subject to immigration proceedings, including foreigners who remain in the United States without authorization, people with final deportation orders, or individuals accused of violating immigration law.

In addition, it can also detain noncitizens who have criminal records or are considered priorities for immigration law enforcement.