The New York Department of Taxation and Finance explains to all drivers with tax debts in the state what consequences accumulating this type of obligation brings for their driver’s licenses.

If certain amounts set by the authorities are exceeded, the law allows the agency to recommend the suspension of the driver’s license, which, once enforced, forbids its holder from driving legally until the sanction is lifted.

The measure will affect drivers who have at least USD 10,000 in overdue debt and who do not respond in time to the official notices to resolve the outstanding balance.

Before requesting the suspension, a Driver’s License Suspension Proposed Notice or Notice of Proposed Driver’s License Suspension will be sent, granting the debtor 60 days to pay their outstanding balance.

What happens if I do not respond to this official notice from the Tax Department

The Tax Department formally notifies the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

The DMV issues a Suspension or Revocation Order

The measure is communicated 15 days before the effective date of suspension

If the debt remains unresolved, the license is suspended

In which cases the measure regarding driver’s licenses might not apply

The regulation includes exceptions for taxpayers who

Hold a commercial driver’s license (CDL)

Have wages subject to garnishment by the tax authorities

Pay child support or court-ordered combined support

Receive public assistance recognized by the state

Receive benefits from the federal Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program

What those who received the notice must do to avoid suspension

The instructions in these cases are

Pay the debt in full or

Set up an installment payment plan