En esta noticia
The New York Department of Taxation and Finance explains to all drivers with tax debts in the state what consequences accumulating this type of obligation brings for their driver’s licenses.
If certain amounts set by the authorities are exceeded, the law allows the agency to recommend the suspension of the driver’s license, which, once enforced, forbids its holder from driving legally until the sanction is lifted.
New York will order the suspension of driver’s licenses for those who do not have this debt up to date
The measure will affect drivers who have at least USD 10,000 in overdue debt and who do not respond in time to the official notices to resolve the outstanding balance.
Before requesting the suspension, a Driver’s License Suspension Proposed Notice or Notice of Proposed Driver’s License Suspension will be sent, granting the debtor 60 days to pay their outstanding balance.
What happens if I do not respond to this official notice from the Tax Department
- The Tax Department formally notifies the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
- The DMV issues a Suspension or Revocation Order
- The measure is communicated 15 days before the effective date of suspension
- If the debt remains unresolved, the license is suspended
In which cases the measure regarding driver’s licenses might not apply
The regulation includes exceptions for taxpayers who
- Hold a commercial driver’s license (CDL)
- Have wages subject to garnishment by the tax authorities
- Pay child support or court-ordered combined support
- Receive public assistance recognized by the state
- Receive benefits from the federal Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program
What those who received the notice must do to avoid suspension
The instructions in these cases are
- Pay the debt in full or
- Set up an installment payment plan
The authorities will inform you if the measure is lifted.