Drivers who move to Texas must meet the state’s car insurance requirements before they can register their vehicles. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) requires proof of minimum liability coverage, including up to $60,000 for injuries in an accident.

New residents have 30 days after moving to Texas to register their vehicles. They must also provide the required documents and complete any applicable vehicle inspection before registration.

What insurance coverage do Texas drivers need?

Texas requires drivers to carry minimum liability insurance to cover injuries and property damage caused in an accident. The required coverage limits are:

$30,000 for bodily injuries per person.

$60,000 for total bodily injuries per accident.

$25,000 for property damage per accident.

These amounts refer to the insurer’s coverage limits, not money drivers must pay out of pocket to register a vehicle. Drivers must show proof of insurance as part of the registration process.

How to register a car in Texas as a new resident

New residents must visit their local county tax assessor-collector’s office to register their vehicles. They must bring their insurance card and proof of ownership, such as the vehicle’s title or registration from their previous state.

Depending on the county, drivers may also need to pass an emissions inspection before registering their vehicles. First-time registrants must complete Form 130-U, the Application for Texas Title and/or Registration.

Texas requires drivers to carry minimum liability insurance to register their vehicles. Gemini

The state’s base registration fee is $50.75, plus $1 for TexasSure and related initiatives. Counties may charge additional fees, and new residents may also owe sales tax-related fees.