Shutters often collect dust, dirt and odors over time, especially in rooms like the kitchen, where smoke and cooking residue can stick to surfaces.

According to a shutter care guide from Made in the Shade, one low-cost option can be useful in certain cases for removing dirt: diluted white vinegar in water.

What is spraying vinegar on the shutters in your home for?

One of the main reasons to use diluted vinegar on certain shutters is its ability to help neutralize lingering odors.

According to the care guide, a mixture of white vinegar and water can be used to treat odors in shutters made of composite materials, vinyl or polymer. Before applying it, the recommendation is to test the solution on a small, hidden area to make sure it does not affect the finish.

Regular maintenance also helps remove dust and dirt that build up between the slats, frames and joints.

For this task, the guide recommends prioritizing microfiber cloths and vacuum attachments with soft brushes.

How to use vinegar to clean shutters without damaging them

Before preparing any mixture, it is essential to identify the shutter material and check the manufacturer’s instructions. Not all surfaces react the same way to the acidity of vinegar or to moisture.

If the shutters are made of vinyl, polymer or composite materials compatible with this method, follow a careful routine:

Remove dust: use a dry microfiber cloth or a vacuum with a soft brush attachment. Prepare the solution: mix white vinegar with water, without using the concentrated product directly on the surface. Test it: apply a small amount to a hidden area and make sure there are no changes in color or finish. Clean gently: lightly dampen a cloth with the mixture and wipe the slats, without soaking the joints or mechanisms. Remove residue: wipe with a clean cloth slightly dampened with water, if appropriate for the material. Dry the surface: use another soft cloth to prevent moisture from lingering in the joints and hardware.

The key is to use little moisture and gentle motions: spraying large amounts of liquid directly on the shutters is unnecessary and can affect some components.

Why experts recommend using vinegar to clean surfaces

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a chemical compound responsible for its acidity and much of its cleaning power.

Its action is explained by its ability to react with mineral residue, such as limescale, and make it easier to remove from some surfaces.

Its acidity can also change the chemical conditions of compounds that cause bad odors, which helps neutralize them in certain situations.