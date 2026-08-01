The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of California and New York began a process of immigration status verification to limit the issuance and renewal of Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL).

According to this requirement, which is established by the regulations of the Department of Transportation (DOT), before processing the renewal or application for a new driver’s license, it must be verified that the applicant has legal immigration status.

The United States reviews case by case: What documentation does the Government require so as not to suspend driver’s licenses?

To keep or renew a driver’s license commercial, foreign applicants must prove that they have legal immigration status in the United States.

For this, any of these documents may be presented:

Valid U.S. passport.

Certificate of naturalization or citizenship.

Permanent Resident Card.

Valid employment authorization document.

How do you apply for a commercial driver’s license as an immigrant?

The process to obtain a Commercial Driver License can vary depending on the state, but it is usually required to:

Prove identity and legal presence in the United States with the required documentation.

Pass the written exam.

Complete mandatory training for beginner drivers.

Pass the practical driving test .