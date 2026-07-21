The New York Motor Vehicles Department (DMV) explains on its official website what deadlines everyone interested in renewing their driver’s license in July must consider and respect in order to complete the process without inconvenience.

When these periods are overlooked, the document will automatically become invalid for the renewal process, so the procedure will need to be started from scratch in order to obtain a completely new one and drive legally in the state.

These people will no longer be able to renew their driver’s license

Renewal is only allowed within the year before the driver’s license expires and for a maximum of two years after it has expired. This means that in May 2026 those with licenses expired before May 2024 can no longer renew.

“Renewing your license at any time within the permitted period will not affect the expiration date of your new license or the fees,” it explains.

However, those documents that remained expired for two years or longer are no longer eligible for this process and must be updated from scratch, as if they had never been processed in the first place.

Key information about this procedure

If you need to request an original, approval of a knowledge and vision test will also be required, as well as completing a pre-license course and passing the driving test.

Penalties applied by New York: these are the fines for those who drive with an expired license

According to the authorities, the penalties for committing this type of offense depend on how long the license has been expired:

60 days or less : between 25 and 40 dollars, plus state and local surcharges

More than 60 days: 75 to 300 dollars, also with state and local surcharges.

Details for starting this process from scratch and avoiding fines can be found by clicking here.