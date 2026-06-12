Telephone users in New York may see their phone line suspended if they do not meet certain requirements related to payment for the service or the submission of a deposit demanded by the telephone company.

There is a state regulation that establishes the specific procedure companies must follow before suspending or canceling service, including the prior notices that must be sent and the verification protocol that will have to be carried out.

If this procedure is delayed in New York, the phone line may be suspended

The regulation stipulates that a phone line may be suspended for:

Not paying telephone service bills

Not providing a deposit required by the company when applicable.

In these cases, the company cannot determine that the service is suspended immediately; instead, a mandatory protocol must be followed.

Under what circumstances can New York suspend a phone line

According to the regulations, suspension can only be carried out

At least five days after personal delivery of a written notice

At least eight days after the notice is mailed to the address where the service is provided

At least five days after the customer signed for or refused a certified letter with the notice

In addition, if the line is suspended, the company must wait at least five more days before definitively canceling the service.

Important information about this New York measure

The regulations require telephone companies to confirm that the customer made the payment before the end of the corresponding notice period.

Likewise, they must verify that the payment has not been recorded in the user’s account at the start of the day when the disconnection is scheduled.