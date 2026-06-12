A new change in the operating hours of dozens of fields and sports fields in New York took effect yesterday, June 11.

According to what authorities reported, sports lighting will remain on for one additional hour at certain recreation facilities, extending the time available for practicing sports during summer nights.

This initiative was confirmed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and will be in effect until Labor Day weekend.

The change that takes effect today for fields and sports grounds

The change took effect on June 11, allowing lighting at 50 sports facilities to remain on until 11 p.m. The measure applied to:

Basketball courts

Soccer fields

Other sports spaces managed by the city parks

According to the authorities, residents will be able to request extended permits to use these spaces during the additional hours.

How many hours of sports activity will there be with this extension

As noted, the extended schedule will generate more than 4,000 extra hours for nighttime recreation across the city, and the full list of participating fields and grounds will be available through the parks permit offices in each district.