Keeping the U.S. passport valid is essential for citizens and naturalized foreigners who want to travel abroad, since U.S. law requires the presentation of a fully valid and current ID to enter or leave the country.

In that regard, it is essential to note that the State Department imposes certain restrictions on those who must update this document, since not all passports are eligible for renewal.

Which passports the United States will not allow to be renewed in July

The authorities specify that the passport booklet has a total validity of 10 years and can only be renewed in the traditional way within 15 years after issuance.

If you have an older copy, it will be necessary to apply again as if a passport had never been issued in the first place.

For this reason, all passports issued before July 2011 will no longer be eligible for renewal, although they officially lost their validity for flying in 2021.

Other passports that cannot be renewed

Passports that also do not qualify for renewal include those:

That show severe damage

Issued before the holder turned 16

That do not reflect the current name of the person presenting it when there are no documents to support the change

Lost or stolen

How to apply for a U.S. passport from scratch if the United States does not allow renewal

According to the State Department, in these cases the steps to follow are:

Complete form DS-11 Provide physical evidence of U.S. citizenship (a birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the ID Attach a passport photo to the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if applying for both the booklet and passport card)