Latin America is preparing to enter a new era of urban megastructures with a project that promises to change the region’s skyline forever.

A gigantic, state-of-the-art tower aims to become the tallest building on the continent and one of the most striking architectural works of the modern world.

They are building the tallest building in Latin America

It is the Rise Tower, which is being built in Monterrey, Mexico. This skyscraper was designed to become:

The tallest building in Latin America

One of the tallest skyscrapers in the Western Hemisphere

A new architectural symbol for Mexico

It will have 96 habitable floors and a height of more than 470 meters.

It will feature state-of-the-art technology and design

The project incorporates state-of-the-art technology and design, including:

Smart glass and steel facade

Advanced energy efficiency systems

High-resistance seismic design

Integrated residential, commercial, and corporate spaces

It will be one of the greatest architectural jewels of the modern world

The building will require:

Special structures to withstand extreme winds

Advanced foundation systems

Ultra-high-speed elevator technology

State-of-the-art materials

Due to its scale, it is considered one of the most ambitious projects on the continent.