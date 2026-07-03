As temperatures climb across New York, Governor Kathy Hochul is encouraging residents to check whether they qualify for state programs that can significantly reduce the cost of their monthly utility bills. Officials estimate that roughly 1.5 million eligible households have not yet enrolled, despite the financial assistance currently available.

The reminder comes as the state faces another period of intense summer heat, when electricity use typically increases due to air conditioning and cooling needs.

Who can receive utility bill discounts in New York?

New York offers financial assistance through the Energy Affordability Program (EAP) and the Enhanced Energy Affordability Program (EEAP). Together, these initiatives provide more than $500 million in annual discounts to about 1 million households across the state.

The programs are designed to lower monthly electricity and natural gas bills for qualifying low- and moderate-income residents.

(Photographer: Angelina Katsanis/ Bloomberg.)

According to Hochul, many more New Yorkers are eligible but have not yet taken advantage of the benefit.

“Millions more New Yorkers are eligible to receive discounts on household utility bills – and if you’re not enrolled, now’s the time to visit ny.gov/EAP and learn more,” Hochul said.

Eligibility requirements for the EAP and EEAP

Households that receive benefits through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) or Public Assistance (PA) are generally enrolled automatically by participating electric and gas utilities.

Residents may also qualify if they participate in other public assistance programs, including:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid

In addition, eligibility for the Enhanced Energy Affordability Program (EEAP) was broadened to include households whose income falls below the state or regional median, even if they do not qualify under the traditional EAP rules. The expanded criteria became effective in January 2026.

How much money can households save?

The value of the discount is not the same for every customer. The amount depends on factors such as the utility provider, household income, and where the customer lives.

State officials say eligible families may save hundreds of dollars each year on electricity or natural gas bills.

Residents who are not automatically enrolled can apply at any point during the year by contacting their utility provider to verify eligibility and complete the enrollment process.

Additional protections during extreme heat

The announcement follows another energy-related measure approved earlier this year. In March 2026, the state adopted a policy preventing utility companies from disconnecting residential electric or gas service for unpaid bills during officially declared periods of extreme heat.

The protections are even stronger for customers living in designated urban heat island areas, where high temperatures pose a greater health risk.

State officials say the combination of bill discounts and service protections is intended to help vulnerable households remain safe while reducing the financial burden of higher summer energy costs.