Traveling to or within the United States requires extra attention: the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has implemented stricter rules regarding carry-on and checked luggage, which have a significant impact on electronic devices and personal-use tools.

It is essential for travelers to stay informed about these regulations to avoid inconveniences during their trips.

Alert at airports: the legal restrictions on checked luggage

The most significant changes are found in what is allowed in the aircraft hold. From now on, curling irons, flat irons, and cordless hairbrushes that operate with gas cartridges, butane, or non-removable batteries are prohibited. Likewise, the checking of certain full-size aerosols and items considered high risk to security will be restricted.

The reason is clear: in an aviation environment, pressure fluctuations, static electricity, and vibrations can cause gas leaks, fires, or even explosions.

Carry-on luggage: specifications and restrictions

Cabin baggage has stricter limits in terms of size and weight. The authorized dimensions are 56 x 36 x 23 cm for the carry-on suitcase and 45 x 35 x 20 cm for the personal item (backpack, purse, or handbag). The maximum allowed weight ranges from 7 to 10 kilos, depending on the airline.

Likewise, the 100 ml container rule remains in place for liquids, gels, creams, and aerosols. Alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content above 70% are completely prohibited in any type of luggage.

Regarding wireless devices, these may only be carried in the cabin if they are fitted with safety caps that prevent accidental activation.

Attention: penalties and sanctions for noncompliance

The TSA has announced that the new rules will be enforced with severe penalties: fines may reach 12,900 dollars for those who violate the regulations. This includes everything from carrying prohibited items to interfering with security procedures, refusing body inspections, filming in screening areas, or obstructing passenger traffic.

Tips to prevent inconveniences at airports in the United States

Travel experts advise: