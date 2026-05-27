En esta noticia
Prolonged tax debts can trigger much harsher measures than many taxpayers imagine. In the United States, when a tax obligation remains unresolved for long periods, the Government can intensify collection measures and send officials directly to the taxpayer’s home.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) retains the authority to carry out home visits in certain cases of persistent tax debts, especially when taxpayers ignore official notices or do not regularize their tax situation.
The procedure that many let go by for years
Tax authorities usually begin the process with:
- Debt notices
- Official notifications
- Payment demands and accumulated interest
When the taxpayer does not respond for long periods, the case can escalate to more aggressive collection measures.
The Government will visit every one of these people from house to house
In-person visits may take place to:
- Verify tax information
- Attempt to locate the taxpayer
- Deliver official documentation
- Advance pending collection proceedings
The IRS can use different legal tools to recover taxes owed.
IRS seizes all these assets one by one
If the debt remains unresolved, the agency may move forward against:
- Bank accounts
- Wages and salaries
- Vehicles
- Real estate properties
- Other financial assets
What taxpayers should do to avoid seizures
Even in the face of advanced collection processes, people can still:
- Negotiate payment agreements
- Request administrative reviews
- File appeals
- Voluntarily regularize the debt