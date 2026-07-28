The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has tax credits and deductions for taxpayers who comply with their tax obligations on time and properly. Among the credits, there are several that are partially or fully refundable.

Among the most claimed credits in the United States is the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC, by its English name Earned Income Tax Credit), which targets people with middle and low incomes, with or without children.

IRS confirmed EITC payments: Who will be able to receive them?

The Earned Income Tax Credit can be claimed by those who meet the following conditions:

Have earned income , whether from employment, a business of your own, or fees for services rendered.

You must be a U.S. citizen or a legal resident for the entire year.

You must have a Social Security Number (SSN).

If you have children, they must qualify and meet eligibility requirements.

If you do not have children, you must be between 25 and 64 years old.

What are the Earned Income Tax Credit amounts?

The amounts vary depending on the number of qualifying children reported by the taxpayer claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit. For fiscal year 2026 the amounts are: