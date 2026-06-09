The digital transformation has officially reached one of the documents most used by drivers. In a change that could forever alter the way people identify themselves and prove they are authorized to drive, millions of people can now carry their license directly on their cell phone.

The California government announced the expansion of its digital driver’s license program (mobile Driver’s License or mDL), allowing users to add their identification to new mobile platforms and use the document from their smartphone.

The driver’s license now lives inside the cell phone

The initiative is part of the modernization process driven by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Currently, drivers can store their digital license in:

CA DMV Wallet

Apple Wallet

Google Wallet

Samsung Wallet

The addition of Samsung Wallet expands access to millions of Android users who will now be able to carry their official ID directly from their phone.

Millions of people will be able to forget about the physical card

According to the governor’s office, the program already has more than 1.7 million active digital licenses, while millions of Californians have requested to join the system since its launch. The digital license allows identity and age to be verified without needing to show all the personal information contained in the physical document.

Although the technological advance is significant, there is an important clarification. California authorities point out that the digital license does not completely replace the physical document, so drivers must still keep their traditional card while the system continues to expand.