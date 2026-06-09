In the state of Texas, some speed limit signs have a red border that sets them apart from the rest. They are a tool used by the state Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to warn drivers that they are entering a reduced-speed zone .

The system is used at specific points on highways where, historically, drivers do not slow down in time. Before reaching these signs, drivers will already have seen standard signs and fluorescent yellow warnings. The red-edged sign serves as the final warning before enforcement begins.

What are red-edged speed signs in Texas

The use of the red border was authorized by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) following a request from TxDOT in March 2003. The agency asked to modify the standard R2-1 sign as part of a research project with the Texas Transportation Institute, with the goal of improving compliance with speed limits.

These signs are placed where a high-speed highway connects to a slower route or a populated area. In May 2026, TxDOT installed them along Route 87, where the limit dropped from 75 to 70 miles per hour, near the ends of Loop 570. Enforcement began shortly after they were installed.

Do they mean higher fines?

No. Red-edged signs do not carry additional penalties. Their function is purely visual: to catch the driver’s attention at the exact moment they must slow down.

Why you shouldn’t ignore these speed signs

Texas is among the states with the most dangerous roads in the country, and TxDOT applies several strategies to reduce accidents. Along with the red-edged signs, the state has introduced digital variable-speed signs that update in real time according to traffic, weather, or roadworks .

The first results of that system showed improvements in safety and a reduction in accidents, which led to its statewide expansion. The red-edged signs act as a physical complement: they indicate that enforcement is active and that slowing down is immediate. To date, no other state uses this type of modified signage.