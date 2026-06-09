As the geopolitical dispute between China and the United States intensifies in different corners of the world, a Latin American country has become the main character of a strategic move that could alter the balance of influence in the region.

The decision involves key mineral resources for the global economy and gives the Asian giant an increasingly important presence on the continent.

This is Nicaragua, whose government has granted extensive mining concessions to companies linked to China for the exploration and exploitation of gold, silver, and other strategic minerals in different areas of the country.

This Latin American country will hand its gold reserves over to China

According to various reports, the concessions granted to companies related to the Asian giant cover more than 8% of the national territory. In total, the companies would have access to more than one million hectares spread across different regions of Nicaragua.

The area involved makes these concessions one of the largest mining expansions recorded in the country’s recent history.

Chinese investment puts the United States on the ropes

The expansion of Chinese companies in extractive sectors is part of a broader strategy to secure raw materials. China’s growing economic presence in Central America is being closely watched by Washington. Nicaragua occupies a particularly sensitive position because of:

Its territory rich in precious minerals

Its strategic geographic location

Its proximity to regional shipping routes

Analysts believe that the expansion of Chinese investments is progressively reducing the historic influence of the United States in the region.