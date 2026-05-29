Starting in 2026, young people who do not register for military service will be fined. The measure aims to reinforce compliance with an obligation that, although often overlooked, is key within Peru’s administrative system.

The regulations establish that all young people who turn 17 must complete the mandatory registration, a procedure that does not mean joining the military service, but simply being registered.

However, failing to comply stops being a minor detail and begins to have concrete economic consequences.

Mandatory fine: how much those who do not comply will have to pay

Those who do not complete the registration within the deadline will be considered “delinquent” and will have to face a penalty equivalent to 5% of the Tax Unit (UIT), which in 2026 is around 275 soles.

This fine is activated once the legal deadline has passed and remains in effect until the young person regularizes their situation.

Although there is the possibility of catching up later, the financial penalty does not disappear automatically. It can only be avoided in specific cases, such as when the young person decides to join voluntary military service within the time period established by law.

Who must register and when the fine applies

In Peru, the regulations establish that all young people who turn 17 must register obligatorily in the military registry, regardless of gender.

This process:

Is mandatory by law

Must be completed before turning 18

Does not involve joining military service (it is only an administrative registration)

However, failure to comply has clear consequences.

Mandatory registration, but no forced service

One of the points that raises the most doubts is whether this measure implies the return of mandatory military service. The answer is no. The requirement is to register, not to enlist. The State’s goal is to have an updated register of citizens of military age , which makes it possible to better organize the structure of the Armed Forces.

In this way, the measure mainly affects those who are about to reach the age of majority. From now on, failing to complete the procedure will no longer be an omission without consequences: the lack of registration translates directly into a fine.