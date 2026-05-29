In the United States, the Little Rock City Ordinance Code, in the county of Arkansas, establishes a series of actions that are prohibited and are punished with heavy fines.

There is a special section for Prohibited Noises in General, in which certain situations that are not allowed are established in certain places or at certain times.

The government will punish one by one all the people who have a noisy animal: What does the law establish?

The Ordinance Code of Little Rock, Arkansas, states in section 18-52 on Prohibited Noises in General, subsection B-4: “It is prohibited to keep any animal, bird, or hen that, by causing frequent or prolonged noise, disturbs the comfort or rest of any person nearby.”

The goal is to avoid unusually loud, annoying, and unnecessary noises that affect health or disturb public peace. The animals included are:

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Hens

And any other domestic or farm animal that turns out to be noisy.

The fines applied in the United States to those who do not comply with this rule

According to the Little Rock Ordinance Code, those who do not respect this rule will be punished with fines of up to 1,000 dollars.

In case of repeat offenses, the amount may be doubled, and if the violation continues, the authorities could impose additional fines of up to 500 dollars for each day the offense continues.

In some cases, time in county jail may also be assigned depending on the severity of the violation.