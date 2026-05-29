Those planning to leave Mexico in the coming months should pay attention to a new immigration rule that could prevent them from boarding their flight. The measure sets specific limitations for those citizens and foreigners who have not handled in time an essential procedure related to their passport .

The purpose of the regulation is to strengthen control mechanisms at borders and airports, reducing irregularities that arise during international travel. The authorities are clear: checking the status of the document before planning any itinerary is no longer optional, but an obligation.

What procedure cannot be ignored before traveling from Mexico

At the center of the measure is the timely renewal or update of the passport . Presenting oneself at an immigration checkpoint with an expired document or one about to expire can be sufficient reason for the authorities to prevent departure or entry into the country.

This becomes even more relevant if one considers that numerous countries around the world require the passport to have a minimum validity upon arrival, regardless of the length of the trip.

What consequences come from failing to meet this immigration requirement

The regulation applies equally to nationals and foreigners traveling through Mexican territory, and is based on international security agreements that require countries to verify the authenticity and validity of travel documents. An expired passport can translate into a departure restriction that will remain in place until the procedure is completed.

Given this scenario, the authorities’ recommendation is to act with enough time:

check the passport expiration date start renewal if it is close to expiring confirm the specific entry requirements demanded by the destination country.

None of these steps should be left until the last minute.

Having all documents in order when arriving at the airport or border crossing is the only guarantee that the trip will not be interrupted for administrative reasons. Taking care of it in advance can make the difference between leaving without setbacks or being left behind.