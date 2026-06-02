China took a historic step in its global strategy by confirming the installation of its first military base outside its territory, in one of the most sensitive regions on the planet. The move strengthens its international presence and raises concern about the growing level of competition between powers.

China installs its first military base abroad in the world’s most dangerous area

The base is located in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, a strategic point near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the most important maritime corridors in the world. A large share of global trade passes through this area, including oil, gas, and essential goods.

The installation in Djibouti marks a shift in Chinese foreign policy, traditionally focused on its own territory. With this base, the country seeks to:

Protect its trade routes

Secure the transit of strategic resources

Expand its global military presence

Controlling or having a presence at this crossing means direct influence over international economic flows.

Fear of World War III is growing

The Horn of Africa is one of the most militarized regions in the world. Forces from other countries also operate in Djibouti, making the territory a point of great geopolitical tension.

The coexistence of military bases from different powers reflects the strategic importance of the place and the competition for control of key routes. Some analysts believe this area could become a focal point of conflict, due to:

The concentration of economic interests

The competition between powers

The importance of maritime routes

Although there is no imminent conflict, the region is being closely watched for its strategic relevance.