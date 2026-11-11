Getting a driver’s license in Washington now requires an additional step for some applicants. Since November 1, 2026, people applying for their first license before turning 25 must complete and pass a new online safety course.

The requirement is part of a state initiative aimed at improving road safety and protecting workers and emergency responders. Applicants must complete the training before receiving their first driver’s license, in addition to meeting the other licensing requirements.

Who must take the new course to get a driver’s license?

The requirement applies to first-time driver’s license applicants in Washington who are under 25 on the day they receive their first license. Anyone who obtained their first license on or before October 31, 2026, does not have to take the course.

According to the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL), applicants who receive their first license on or after November 1 must pass the training if they are between 16 and 24 years old. People who are 25 or older are exempt, although they can also take the course voluntarily.

What is included in the new driving safety course?

The Work Zone and First Responder Safety Course is free, must be completed online, and takes approximately one hour. It includes a test at the end, and applicants must pass it to meet the new licensing requirement.

The Washington State Department of Licensing introduced the new requirement on November 1, 2026, for eligible first-time drivers under 25.

The training explains how to drive safely through road work zones and roadside emergencies. It covers situations involving orange safety cones, reduced-speed signs, and flashing lights, helping drivers avoid dangerous last-minute decisions. The course is available in 14 languages and can be completed before or after other required driver education and testing.