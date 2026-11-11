When driving on the highway, it is essential to recognize the hand signals that other drivers use to communicate their intentions to turn, stop or change lanes. These should be made at least 30 meters in advance.

Although these signals are widely used, the New York Driver’s Manual explains how to use them correctly and what precautions to take to promote road safety, such as slowing down and watching for pedestrians.

What Does It Mean When a Driver Puts an Arm Out and Points It Down?

When a driver puts an arm out the window and points it down, it indicates that the vehicle will stop soon.

This signal should be given in advance and paired with a gradual reduction in speed to warn other road users.

What Does It Mean When a Driver Puts an Arm Out and Holds It Straight Out Horizontally?

If a driver puts an arm out and holds it straight out horizontally, it means the driver will turn left.

It is recommended to keep the front wheels straight until the maneuver begins to avoid the vehicle drifting into the opposite lane by accident.

It is also important to pay attention to pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers, especially when the turn requires crossing another lane.

What Does It Mean When a Driver Puts an Arm Out and Points It Up?

When a driver puts an arm out the window and points it up, it indicates that the driver will turn right.

To make this maneuver safely, drivers are advised to avoid wide or sudden turns and to position the vehicle in the right lane of the road they are entering.