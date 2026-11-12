One of the most common home laundry hacks is to form a ball out of aluminum foil and toss it into the dryer. It is not just a random idea: it has a specific physical explanation and solves a particular problem, static electricity that makes clothes stick together and spark.

What It Does

The main function of the foil ball is to reduce static electricity in clothes. It is that annoying effect that, when you take clothes out of the dryer, leaves garments stuck together, clinging to the body, giving off small sparks or making hair stand on end. The aluminum helps clothes come out looser and without that charge.

Static builds up because of a phenomenon called the triboelectric effect. Inside the dryer, clothes tumble and rub against one another for a long time. That friction causes the fabrics to exchange electrical charges: some end up positively charged and others negatively charged. Because opposite charges attract, the clothes end up sticking together. That imbalance of charges is, precisely, static electricity.

This is where aluminum comes in. Metal is a good conductor of electricity, so when the foil ball bumps and rubs against charged clothes, it provides a path for those built-up charges to equalize and discharge instead of staying trapped in the fabric. By neutralizing that imbalance, the clothes stop attracting each other and come out static-free.

How to Make and Use It Properly

The trick is simple, but it is worth doing it right so it works and does not damage the clothes: