The immigration authorities of Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru are enforcing strict controls on the validity of passports. Traveling with an expired document can mean a complete ban on boarding or entering the country, for both nationals and foreigners.

Find out what each country requires and which documents are checked at border controls.

Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru confirm it: traveling with an expired passport has these consequences

The four nations enforce strict controls at airports and border crossings that can prevent you from leaving or entering the country.

Mexico

The National Immigration Institute (INM) requires a valid passport for international travel. Airlines and border checkpoints apply controls before authorizing boarding. With an expired document, departure from the territory is blocked until renewal is completed, a procedure that can take several weeks.

Colombia

Migración Colombia requires a valid passport or a document authorized by international agreements. If it is expired, airlines and immigration control can prevent travel. There is a specific exception for certain Venezuelan citizens who, under special conditions, may enter with an expired passport.

Chile

The Investigative Police (PDI) and airlines may prevent boarding if they detect an expired document at immigration control. Chilean citizens also need valid documentation to travel abroad, except for some exceptions with certain South American countries that accept a national ID card.

Peru

Peru Immigration requires a valid passport for both foreigners and residents leaving the country. With an expired document, boarding may be denied or entry refused. Some Peruvian citizens may travel to neighboring countries with a national ID under regional agreements, but most destinations require a valid passport.

What documents do immigration authorities check?

Before authorizing an international trip, immigration authorities and airlines verify a series of requirements that go beyond the passport. Knowing this list can help avoid last-minute issues at the airport.