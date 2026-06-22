The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States explains on its official website the circumstances under which the agency investigators with official credentials may visit a taxpayer’s home or business.

Although in general when the IRS makes visits it gives prior notice, if it conducts an investigation into serious tax crimes, the IRS may determine that this action is necessary without issuing any communication at all.

Who can verify compliance house by house

The tax agency indicates that special agents are police officers who work for the IRS within the Criminal Investigation unit, and are the agency’s only armed employees.

During these visits, the agents investigate criminal tax offenses such as violations of the Internal Revenue Code, the Bank Secrecy Act, and those related to unlaundered capital.

Other actions IRS investigators may take

In addition to visiting a home or business without prior notice, as part of the investigative process, the agents may call the taxpayer or third parties related to the case without warning, as well as communicate through other channels, such as an unrelated email.

How to verify the identity of these IRS agents

If a special agent makes an unannounced visit, the taxpayer involved can use the Employee Verification Tool to confirm their identity.