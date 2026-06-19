In times when homemade solutions are gaining prominence for their low cost and reduced environmental impact, a simple combination has begun to go viral: mixing used coffee with baking soda.

Far from being just another baseless trick, this mixture has multiple uses around the home, and more and more people are incorporating it into their daily routine.

What is mixing used coffee with baking soda for?

The ground coffee left after brewing is usually thrown away, but in fact it retains useful properties. When combined with baking soda, its cleaning, deodorizing, and exfoliating abilities are enhanced.

Among the main uses highlighted are:

Odor eliminator : baking soda neutralizes odors, while coffee adds a pleasant aroma. This mixture is ideal for placing in the refrigerator, the trash can, or even in shoes.

Natural cleaner : thanks to its texture, coffee acts as a gentle abrasive and, together with baking soda, helps remove dirt from surfaces such as pots, pans, or sinks.

Body exfoliant : in personal care, this combination can be used as a homemade exfoliant for the skin, helping to remove dead cells.

Insect repellent: some people use it outdoors to keep ants or other insects away, although its effectiveness may vary.

Why do they recommend mixing coffee with baking soda?

The main reason this mixture became a trend is its double benefit: it allows you to reuse a common household waste product while also avoiding the use of harsher chemical products.

In addition, it is an affordable, easy-to-prepare, and versatile alternative, making it an attractive option for those seeking practical solutions at home.

How should it be prepared correctly?

The preparation is simple: mix used coffee (already dry) with one or two tablespoons of baking soda until you achieve a homogeneous texture. Depending on the use, it can be applied dry or a few drops of water can be added to form a paste.

What factors should be taken into account?

Although it is a safe method in most cases, it is recommended to test it first on a small surface to avoid stains or damage, especially on delicate materials.

In short, mixing used coffee with baking soda is an economical, sustainable, and functional alternative that shows how small habits can create big changes in everyday life.