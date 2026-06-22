Paraguay, Venezuela, and Colombia maintain strict entry and exit requirements for visitors, which everyone interested in traveling to these destinations should know to avoid problems not only with immigration authorities, but also with airlines.

One of the essential points to consider before making any international trip is to check the passport validity, since a simple routine check can allow you to renew this international ID on time -if necessary- and avoid later problems.

Likewise, it is important to consider that each country sets its own requirements regarding the validity of this document, which must be respected and known in advance to avoid any setback.

Passport requirements that Paraguay requires of all travelers

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay indicates that for all nonresident visitors, the presentation of a passport that is fully valid is mandatory both for entry into and exit from the country.

However, for nationals from Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin is required.

Passport requirements that Venezuela requires of all travelers

For its part, the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs indicates that all visitors must present a original passport and a photocopy , with a minimum validity of at least 6 months for the stay to be authorized.

Passport requirements that Colombia requires of all travelers

In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all foreign visitors must present one of the documents listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport

Preferred passport

Special passport in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document

Foreigners’ ID card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries

Temporary Protection Permit-PPT

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

Other documents and requirements that authorities will generally verify

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as