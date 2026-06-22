The United States continues to tighten immigration controls at border crossings, and now the focus is on a practice that can have immediate consequences for some foreign commercial drivers.

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) warns that certain violations related to misuse of visas could lead to the revocation of the permit and a ban on entry into the country.

The United States automatically revokes all U.S. visas: What is happening with CBP?

According to CBP, some violations committed by foreign commercial drivers could result in the immediate and automatic cancellation of their visas. The measure mainly affects truck drivers who carry out border operations and hold a business visa to carry out their work.

In this regard, immigration authorities remind foreigners that a visa does not guarantee entry into the country if the rules and conditions imposed are not met. Every time someone enters the territory, agents review their history and determine whether they remain admissible, so if they detect irregularities, they can revoke the permit.

The United States bans entry to people who have committed this mistake: important information to keep in mind

One of the most common mistakes is to use the business visa to carry out activities that the United States considers employment within the country, something that would go beyond the permit granted and the category obtained.

In the case of truck drivers, this may include operations that do not comply with the conditions established for international commercial crossings. When agents detect an irregularity, they can cancel the visa, block entry into the country, and record what happened.