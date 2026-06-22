On the roads, there are some informal signals among drivers that can raise questions and that even appear in the official manuals shared by the Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV) so that their meaning is known.

One of them is the use of a white cloth placed on the vehicle when an emergency occurs. It is a simple signal that alerts other drivers and makes it easier to get help if needed.

What does it mean and what is it used for?

According to the North Carolina Driver Handbook, a white cloth can be used to indicate that a vehicle has suffered a mechanical breakdown and that the driver needs assistance. In popular use, this act also means that the person is driving in a hurry because of an emergency.

Specifically, the authorities’ instruction for someone who needs help is to tie a white cloth to the left door handle or the vehicle’s antenna. If the car is parked, this signal can be accompanied by raising the hood.

Other recommendations for drivers facing a mechanical problem

Authorities advise following several steps to reduce risks when a car breaks down, such as

Move the vehicle completely off the road and onto the shoulder

Exit the car through the passenger side when possible

Do not remain inside the vehicle

Stay away from traffic and do not stand in front of or behind the car

Raise the hood to make the breakdown obvious

Turn on the parking lights or hazard lights if it is nighttime

Have flashlights or emergency flares for unexpected situations

In that context, placing the white cloth is a common alert code shared by drivers and used in emergencies when immediate assistance is needed or to indicate that someone is driving urgently because of a force majeure situation.