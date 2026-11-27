The Border Crossing Card (BCC), also known as a “laser visa,” is a document that allows certain Mexican citizens to travel to the United States without having to apply separately for a visitor visa.

It is issued by the State Department and functions as a B1/B2 visa. It is designed to facilitate temporary travel for tourism or business, particularly in border areas. One of its main benefits is that it can be used without presenting a Mexican passport in certain circumstances, although it does not allow any kind of travel or entry into the country without passing through immigration controls.

What is the Border Crossing Card for and how can it be used?

The BCC works as a B1/B2 visitor visa and allows travel for tourism or business without having to apply for a traditional visa. It is about the size of a credit card and is valid for 10 years.

Its use is subject to certain conditions, since it allows entry to the United States to carry out activities authorized under the B1/B2 visitor categories, but it does not allow a person to work or guarantee admission to the country.

When presented together with a valid Mexican passport, it can also be used to travel by air and enter through other ports of entry not covered by the exception for land border crossings.

What requirements must be met to enter the United States without a visa with the Border Crossing Card?

To obtain a BCC, the applicant must meet the following conditions:

Be a Mexican citizen and live in Mexico.

Meet the eligibility requirements for a B1, B2 or both types of visitor visa.

Show that they have ties to Mexico that will lead them to return after a temporary visit.

Have a valid Mexican passport when applying for the card.

Plan to stay in the United States for no more than six months.

The Border Crossing Card can be used without a passport: in what cases?

Mexican citizens with a valid Border Crossing Card can use it as the only document needed to request entry into the United States when traveling directly from Mexico by land or sea to the border areas of California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

This convenience comes with restrictions on how far they can travel and how long they can stay. Those entering with only the BCC can move within the following geographic limits without applying for Form I-94:

California: up to 25 miles (about 40 kilometers) from the Mexican border.

Arizona: up to 75 miles (about 120 kilometers), but only if they enter through the authorized border ports of Sasabe, Nogales, Mariposa, Naco, or Douglas. At other crossings, the limit is 25 miles.

New Mexico: up to 55 miles (about 88 kilometers) from the border or to the Interstate 10 corridor, whichever allows travel farther north.

Texas: up to 25 miles (about 40 kilometers) from the Mexican border.

In addition, stays without Form I-94 cannot exceed 30 days. If the visitor wants to travel beyond the established geographic limits or stay longer, they must apply for registration with CBP.