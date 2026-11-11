For homeowners looking for extra cash, the value of their property may seem like an attractive source of financing. A home equity line of credit (HELOC) allows them to borrow against the portion of their home they already own, without having to sell the property or replace their existing mortgage.

But accessing that money comes with a financial commitment that can last for years. Interest charges may fluctuate, monthly payments can increase once the repayment period begins, and the home itself serves as collateral if the borrower fails to meet the terms of the agreement.

Demand for this type of financing has also been growing. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that outstanding HELOC balances increased by $23 billion in the third quarter of 2026, reaching $481 billion. It was the largest quarterly increase since 2005.

Meanwhile, Bankrate reported a national average HELOC interest rate of 7.49% on November 4, 2026, highlighting why homeowners should understand the full cost before tapping into their property equity.

What is a HELOC and how does borrowing against your home work?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving credit arrangement that allows homeowners to borrow money using the equity they have accumulated in their properties.

Home equity is the difference between the home’s current market value and the outstanding mortgage balance. For example, if a property is worth $400,000 and its owner still owes $250,000 on the mortgage, the homeowner has $150,000 in equity.

However, that does not mean the lender will automatically allow the borrower to access the entire amount. The available credit depends on the lender’s requirements, the property’s value, the outstanding mortgage and the homeowner’s financial profile.

Unlike a traditional home equity loan, which generally provides a lump sum, a HELOC works like a credit card. The borrower receives an approved credit limit and can withdraw money as needed during the borrowing period, paying interest on the amount actually used.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the borrowing period, known as the draw period, can last 10 years, although the terms vary by lender.

How much does a HELOC cost and what interest rate will you pay?

The cost of a HELOC depends on several factors, including the amount borrowed, the interest rate, the repayment schedule and any fees charged by the lender.

Homeowners are increasingly turning to home equity lines of credit to access cash without refinancing their mortgages. Magnific

Bankrate reported a national average HELOC rate of 7.49% as of November 4, 2026, based on its survey of major home equity lenders.

That figure is a benchmark rather than a guaranteed offer. The rate a homeowner receives will depend on factors such as their credit score, loan-to-value ratio, requested credit line and the lender’s terms.

Most HELOCs have a variable interest rate, meaning that the cost of borrowing can change over time. Monthly payments may increase if the applicable rate rises, even when the outstanding balance remains the same.

Homeowners should also review the additional costs before signing an agreement. Depending on the lender and the specific plan, these may include:

Application fees: Charges for processing the credit request. Appraisal and closing costs: Expenses associated with evaluating the property and establishing the credit line. Annual fees: Payments required to keep the account open. Early termination or cancellation fees: Charges that may apply if the borrower closes the account before a specified period. Minimum withdrawal requirements: Some lenders require borrowers to withdraw a minimum amount or maintain an outstanding balance.

The CFPB recommends asking about these charges and minimum borrowing requirements before accepting a HELOC. Comparing the annual percentage rate (APR), rather than looking only at the advertised interest rate, can also help homeowners understand the overall cost.

What happens when the HELOC draw period ends?

One of the most important details homeowners should understand is that a HELOC has two distinct stages: the draw period and the repayment period.

During the draw period, borrowers can access available credit and make payments according to the agreement. Some plans require interest-only payments, while others allow borrowers to pay down the principal as well.

Once this period ends, the account enters the repayment stage. The homeowner can no longer withdraw additional funds and must begin paying back the outstanding balance according to the lender’s schedule.

This transition can significantly increase monthly payments.

The CFPB warns that repayment periods often last 10 or 20 years, and some agreements may require the entire outstanding balance to be repaid when the draw period ends.

Homeowners who have become accustomed to making relatively small payments during the initial stage may therefore face a much larger financial obligation later.

The biggest risks of using your home as collateral

The most important risk of a HELOC is that your home secures the debt. This makes it different from an unsecured personal loan or credit card balance.

According to the CFPB, borrowers who fall behind on payments or cannot repay the debt according to the agreement could lose their homes through foreclosure .

There are other risks worth considering before applying:

Interest rates can rise. Because most HELOCs have variable rates, an increase in the applicable rate can make monthly payments more expensive.

The lender can restrict access to additional funds. If the property’s value declines significantly or the borrower’s financial circumstances change, the lender may freeze the credit line or reduce the amount available, subject to the agreement and applicable law.

Payments can increase after the draw period. The transition to repayment may result in substantially higher monthly obligations, particularly if the borrower has not reduced the principal.

Your home equity decreases. Borrowing against the property means that a larger portion of its value becomes tied to outstanding debt. This can affect the amount available if you eventually sell or refinance your home.

What to check before taking out a HELOC

Before using home equity to finance renovations, consolidate debt or cover other expenses, homeowners should compare offers from several lenders and review the full repayment conditions.

The CFPB recommends understanding how the credit line works, what fees apply and what happens if the borrower cannot make payments.

Bankrate also advises consumers to compare offers from at least three lenders and pay close attention to introductory rates, variable-rate adjustments and potential fees.

A few questions can help homeowners evaluate whether the credit line is affordable: