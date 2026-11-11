The Social Security Administration (SSA) explains on its official website the conditions and documentation requirements for accessing retirement benefits.

However, if the applicant cannot gather all of the required documents, the agency recommends starting the process anyway and submitting the missing documents later.

What does the SSA recommend when an applicant cannot gather all the documents needed to retire?

The SSA recommends not delaying an application for retirement benefits because all required documents are not available. The agency allows applicants to begin the process and submit the missing proof later.

In addition, the federal agency can help the applicant obtain the records needed to complete the application.

What documents must be submitted to apply for retirement benefits?

The required documents depend on each applicant’s personal circumstances. The SSA may ask for proof of:

Social Security number: Social Security card or another record that can verify the number.

Age: original birth certificate or a copy certified by the issuing agency.

Citizenship or immigration status: those born outside the United States must provide documentation proving their immigration status or citizenship.

Military service: a copy of documents proving service, if they served before 1968.

Work earnings: a copy of the W-2 form from the most recent year or the self-employment tax return.

In addition, the applicant must have earned at least 40 credits, equivalent to about 10 years of work.

What can happen if starting the process is delayed?

The SSA warns that delaying an application can cause the beneficiary to miss some payments they may be entitled to receive. For this reason, it recommends starting the process even if documents are still missing and completing the application later.