The National Military Service Identity Card is a mandatory procedure for Mexican men of military age, according to what is established in the Constitution and in the National Military Service Law. Every year, the authorities open the corresponding call so that young people who turn 18 can register.

In addition to those who reach legal adulthood, the obligation also applies to so-called delinquents, that is, men who did not complete the procedure when they were supposed to and who are still within the age range set by the regulations.

With the start of a new call, many people are once again asking who must register, what happens to those who did not complete the procedure on time, and whether everyone registered must attend in-person military activities.

Attention: who is required to obtain the Military Card

The main obligation established by Mexican law is to register and obtain the National Military Service Identity Card. This requirement applies to men who turn 18 during the call year and also to those who were still pending registration in previous years.

In the case of delinquents, the regulation provides that they may regularize their situation by completing the corresponding procedure. For that reason, men over 30 may appear in the calls even though they never registered when they were supposed to.

One of the most common questions is whether all those registered must actively join the Army. However, the universal obligation is the registration procedure and entry into the army, and obtaining the card, while training depends on a later process.

What happens after registration for National Military Service

Once registration is complete, participants enter the traditional National Military Service lottery, through which the way in which they will fulfill their obligations is determined.

Those who draw white ball must serve in an “assigned” capacity, which means attending training activities scheduled by the military authorities.

On the other hand, those who draw black ball remain under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) and do not carry out regular training activities, except for extraordinary situations provided for by law.

Key aspects of National Military Service

According to current regulations, these are some important points citizens should keep in mind: