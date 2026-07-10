Weather forecasts indicate that various areas of the United States will once again go through a weekend with at least 48 hours of heavy rain, hail, flash flooding, and strong wind gusts.

Along those lines, experts anticipate that storms will take place from the Great Plains to the Mid-Atlantic coast, given that weather conditions in those areas will favor their development.

Deluge with storms: the areas under alert during Friday

According to meteorologists from AccuWeather, the risk of severe storms with strong winds and flooding for today covers the areas including

Eastern Colorado

Southeastern Wyoming

Northeastern New Mexico

South-central Nebraska

Most of Kansas

Western Kentucky

Tennessee

In addition, severe storms are also expected for this evening, especially from North Carolina to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Storm alert for Saturday and Sunday: what experts say

On Saturday, especially during the evening, it was indicated that severe storms will hit from northeastern Oklahoma to northern Georgia, much of Virginia and reaching the Carolinas.

On Sunday, however, the intense activity will move south and will cover

Northern Louisiana

Parts of Mississippi and Alabama

Georgia and the Carolinas

Alert for wind gusts capable of reaching 130 km/h

Specialists warned that storms can come with extremely intense wind gusts. The forecast includes speeds of up to 80 mph, which is equivalent to approximately 130 km/h, as well as hail. Alerts also remain for lightning strikes due to the strong electrical activity that these storms could trigger.