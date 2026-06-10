The National Military Service (SMN) in Mexico will remain mandatory in 2026. According to recent provisions from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), a modernized process has been implemented that seeks to make it easier for young people to fulfill this civic duty, allowing them not to be forced to abruptly interrupt their activities in the army.

This renewed approach to Military Service aims to optimize the experience of young people, ensuring they can fulfill their responsibilities without significantly affecting their daily lives.

New developments in military service in the future

One of the most notable innovations for the 2008 class and those in a deferred status is the implementation of intensive training.

This new approach will allow service to be completed in a total of 13 Saturday sessions, representing an approximate period of three months, thus achieving a notable reduction in the time spent compared with previous years.

This change in the training format seeks to optimize the process, making it easier for participants to fulfill the established requirements more efficiently.

The registration period began last January 2 and will remain open until October 15, 2026, for those born in 2008 or those who are late registrants. It is essential to go to the Recruitment Board of each municipality or borough before the deadline.

After registration, young people should pay attention to November 2026, when the traditional draft will take place. At this event, it will be determined, through the color of the ball (white, blue, or black), who will have to attend the training sessions.

Requirements and benefits of the Military ID card

Obtaining the released Military ID card remains a strategic step for professional development. This document is not only an official form of identification, but also an essential requirement for entering certain levels of the public administration and some educational institutions.

To begin the process, interested parties must submit:

birth certificate

CURP

proof of address

official ID.

In addition, two photos are requested with a white shirt and a short haircut, following the institution’s standards.

The current approach of the SMN seeks to promote values of discipline and social commitment through practical training. With the reduction to only 13 sessions, Sedena seeks to encourage greater participation and ensure that all young people have their paperwork in order by the end of the year.

Finally, all interested parties are advised not to leave the process until the last week of October, since demand usually overwhelms the local offices. Fulfilling this obligation is, besides being a legal mandate, a way of actively participating in the country’s institutional life.