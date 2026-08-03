The National Military Service returned to the list of topics of interest for young Mexicans after the start of the process for the Class of 2008 was confirmed.

Months ago, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) released details of the enlistment scheme, as well as who is required to complete the military booklet process and which are the different phases they must go through to complete the process and obtain discharge from service.

According to official information, the registration period has already begun and will remain open until October 2026. The call includes both young people who turn of legal age during this year and those known as “delinquents,” that is, those who did not complete the process in previous periods.

Mandatory Military Service begins: they announce the booklet that those born in 2008 must process

For National Military Service 2026, Sedena established as the main summoned group the young people born in 2008, who turn 18 over the course of this year. The call also includes citizens up to 39 years old who still have this obligation pending.

As part of enlistment, participants must apply for the military booklet, the official document that certifies compliance with the service. The release of the booklet requires going through different stages, both administrative and operational, according to the schedule defined for the process.

What the Military Service process will be like: stages, sessions and training

The National Military Service program will be carried out through 13 Saturday sessions. These sessions are part of the mandatory training that registrants must complete.

The annual schedule is divided into two main blocks: the first will take place between February and May, while the second will run from August to October 2026. During these stages, participants must attend regularly to complete the instruction and civic-military training activities.

What happens if the process is not completed and who must regularize their situation

Military authorities reiterated that compliance with Military Service is a current civic duty. In this regard, not only 18-year-olds must register, but also those who did not complete the process at the time and still appear as pending.

What happens if you do not have a military booklet in Mexico

If you do not have the military booklet in Mexico, the important thing is to focus on what you cannot do or what may become complicated for you:

You cannot get into some jobs, especially in government, police, the army, or security areas.

You may be rejected for certain formal jobs; although it is less common today, some companies still ask for it as a requirement.

You cannot clear your military status, which can leave you as “pending” in the National Military Service system.