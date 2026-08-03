The Civil Registry changed the regulations for the registration of births and determined that parents can choose a surname for their children that has no direct link to the father or the mother.

The measure allows a baby to be registered with a surname different from that of their parents as long as the conditions established by state regulations are respected.

What does the Civil Registry rule say about children’s surnames?

According to the current regulations of the Alabama Civil Registry, parents have the possibility of selecting the child’s first and last name at the time of registering the birth, without any requirement to use exclusively the paternal or maternal surname.

This means that the surname chosen for the newborn may not match that of either parent, as long as the parents determine it when completing the official birth certificate and comply with the requirements established by the state authorities.

Can a child bear any surname in Alabama? These are the restrictions

Although the Alabama Civil Registry allows broad freedom to choose the surname of a newborn, the regulations establish some limits related to how the name must be written on the official certificate.

The main restrictions are:

Only letters of the English alphabet are accepted to complete the child’s first and last name.

Hyphens and apostrophes are allowed as part of the surname’s spelling.

Numbers, special symbols, and periods are not allowed within the birth certificate.

The chosen surname may not match that of the father or the mother, but it must respect the formatting rules established by the Alabama Civil Registry.

Why does Alabama allow choosing a surname different from the parents’?

The regulations respond to an intention to give parents greater autonomy during the birth registration process.

According to the state’s administrative provisions, the choice of surname is part of the information parents may define when completing the official record, as long as it meets the established requirements.

This possibility can be used in different family contexts, such as situations where parents want to preserve a family tradition, use a surname with symbolic value or choose a different identifier for the child.