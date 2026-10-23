Baking soda has become an ally for preparing a tomato sauce with a less acidic taste. Although many recipes call for sugar to soften the result, some cooks suggest using a small amount of baking soda, which works through a chemical reaction and changes the acidity of the preparation .

One of the chefs who popularized this method is Jordi Cruz, known for his participation in MasterChef Spain.

In a recipe shared on his social media, the cook explained how he adds baking soda to a sauté of onion, garlic, and tomato to speed up the softening of the onion and soften the acidity of the preparation.

Why baking soda is recommended in tomato sauce

Baking soda has alkaline properties. When it is added to an acidic sauce, it reacts with some of the acids present in the tomato and modifies the pH of the preparation. As a result, it can reduce acidity and change the balance of flavors.

Tomato contains organic acids, including citric acid and malic acid, which contribute to its characteristic flavor. The amount present can vary depending on the variety, ripeness, and growing conditions.

While sugar in the sauce adds sweetness and can make the acidity seem less intense, it does not chemically neutralize the acids in the tomato. Baking soda, on the other hand, can react with them.

How much baking soda to add, according to chef Jordi Cruz

The Spanish chef Jordi Cruz shared a specific ratio for preparing a sauté: one gram of baking soda for every half kilo of preparation .

According to him, the ingredient is added during the cooking of the onion and garlic, before adding the tomato. In his recipe he uses 400 grams of onion, between three and four cloves of garlic, and one kilo of natural tomato pulp, as well as olive oil, salt, and pepper.

After cooking the base, he adds the tomato and continues cooking over low heat for approximately 45 minutes, until the preparation reduces its water content and takes on a more concentrated texture.

The proposal is not to add baking soda without measuring it, but to use a small amount.

What happens if too much baking soda is added

Although it can help correct acidity that is too pronounced, using too much baking soda can harm the result.

By modifying the pH of the preparation, it can also alter other aspects of flavor and texture. If too much is added, the sauce may lose part of its characteristic profile and develop unpleasant flavors.

That is why the goal is not to completely eliminate the acidity of the tomato, but to balance it according to taste and the characteristics of the ingredients.