Social Security beneficiaries in the United States already have the number they wait for every year: the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027, which determines how much payments will increase. It will be 3.6%, the largest increase in three years, and it reaches about 76 million people.

How many more beneficiaries will receive?

The 2027 COLA was set at 3.6%. It is an automatic adjustment that the SSA calculates each year based on inflation, so that benefits do not lose purchasing power against rising prices. In concrete terms, according to the SSA itself, the average retirement benefit will increase by around 75 dollars per month starting in January.

The 3.6% increase is applied to the amount each person currently receives, so the dollar increase varies depending on the individual benefit, but those 75 dollars a month give a reference for the impact on a typical retiree.

Who increased the reach?

The adjustment benefits about 76 million Americans in total, divided into two large groups: nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries (retirees, survivors, and people with disabilities) and about 7.3 million people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

From which payment does it begin to be noticeable

For Social Security beneficiaries, the 3.6% increase is reflected starting with the January 2027 payments. For those who receive SSI, the increase comes earlier: it begins to be noticed starting with the December 31, 2026 payment. In other words, the first to see the adjustment in their account are SSI beneficiaries, at the end of the year, and then those of Social Security follow, already in January.