Keeping the vehicle registration current to avoid losing license plates requires meeting a series of conditions that vary by state. Illinois, Florida, New York, California and Texas require requirements linked to insurance or financial responsibility.

Noncompliance can have different consequences depending on the jurisdiction . For example, in these states the suspension of registration or license plates is contemplated for lack of insurance coverage.

Los Angeles will prohibit registration and licensing: What does California require?

In California, all vehicles that have license plates and travel on California streets must have liability and financial insurance.

The minimum liability limits are:

30,000 dollars for injury or death of one person.

60,000 dollars for injury or death of more than one person.

15,000 dollars for property damage.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may suspend registration when:

It does not receive insurance information within 30 days after a registration card is issued.

It receives notice that the policy was canceled and no replacement policy is reported within 45 days .

The owner submitted false proof of insurance to obtain registration.

Miami will prohibit registration and licensing: What does Florida require?

In Florida, before registering a vehicle, insurance must be proven for at least:

10,000 dollars of Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

10,000 dollars of Property Damage Liability (PDL)

If the insurance is canceled and the vehicle will no longer be covered, the plate must be turned over to the relevant authorities to avoid penalties . The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) may suspend registration and revoke the license plate if:

The required insurance is canceled or expires and the vehicle continues with an active license plate.

The vehicle is removed from the policy and new coverage is not proven.

The insurer cannot confirm the coverage reported during the registration process.

The owner does not respond to a FLHSMV notice requesting proof of new insurance.

Dallas will prohibit registration and licensing: What does Texas require?

In Texas, to register a vehicle it must be shown that it has the insurance coverage required by the state. Proof of current liability insurance is also required to complete the renewal.

The minimum coverage is:

30,000 dollars for injury to one person.

60,000 dollars per accident.

25,000 dollars for property damage.

Texas may prevent or block renewal when:

The required proof of financial responsibility or insurance to complete the registration process was not submitted.

The emissions inspection was not passed in counties where it remains mandatory.

There is a hold on the registration due to certain unpaid fines, fees, or taxes .

A citation was received for driving with an expired registration, a situation that requires completing the process in person and may involve a 20% surcharge on the registration.

New York will prohibit registration and licensing: What does New York require?

To register a vehicle in New York, the owner must have liability insurance issued by a company authorized in the state. Coverage must remain in effect while the registration and plates are active.

The minimum liability coverage required in New York is:

25,000 dollars for bodily injury to one person.

50,000 dollars for bodily injury to two or more people.

50,000 dollars for the death of one person.

100,000 dollars for the death of two or more people.

10,000 dollars for damage to third-party property.

If the owner cancels the insurance and will not maintain other valid coverage, the plates must be turned in to the DMV.

The DMV may suspend registration if:

There is an interruption or lapse in liability coverage while the vehicle remains registered.

The plates are not turned in after the required insurance is lost.

There are certain noncompliances related to toll payment, which can also cause a registration suspension.

Chicago will prohibit registration and licensing: What does Illinois require?

To register and keep a vehicle authorized in Illinois, owners must have liability insurance (liability insurance).

The minimums are:

25,000 dollars for injury or death of one person.

50,000 dollars for injury or death of more than one person.

20,000 dollars for property damage.

The state uses an electronic system to periodically verify that registered vehicles have coverage. It may suspend registration when:

The system cannot confirm that the vehicle had the required insurance and the owner does not prove the required coverage.

The driver is convicted of driving without the required liability insurance.

The obligation is violated again after a previous infraction.

For a first insurance-related infraction, the suspension remains until coverage is obtained and a reinstatement fee of 100 dollars is paid.