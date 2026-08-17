Spraying or adding white vinegar to the towel wash is a home trick used mainly to fight persistent odors and remove residue that can cling to the fibers.

With frequent use, detergent, fabric softener, and the minerals present in water can build up and make towels feel stiffer or less absorbent.

What is the purpose of using white vinegar on towels?

The main component of white vinegar is acetic acid, which can help dissolve certain mineral deposits and alkaline residues built up on the fibers. For that reason, occasional use can help:

Reduce damp odors that remain after washing.

Remove part of the detergent and fabric softener residue that has built up.

Reduce stiffness caused by those deposits.

Help preserve the absorbency of towels by removing substances that coat the fibers.

Vinegar does not replace detergent and should not be considered a reliable disinfection method.

How do you use white vinegar on towels?

To use it as an occasional treatment, it can be done approximately once a month by following these steps:

Place the towels in the washing machine, without overloading the drum. Add the usual detergent in the amount recommended for the load. Pour approximately half a cup (120 ml) of white vinegar into the compartment meant for fabric softener. This way it is added during the rinse cycle. Choose the appropriate wash cycle according to the instructions on the towel label. When finished, dry the towels completely before storing them to prevent moisture from remaining and causing bad odors.

If the idea is to spray them before washing, it is best to dilute the vinegar with water and apply a light, even amount, without soaking the fibers. After that, they should go directly into the washing machine.

Why is it recommended to do it once a month?

Monthly application works more as a maintenance treatment than as a necessity in every wash. If the towels are clean and have no bad odors, using vinegar constantly is unnecessary.

To do this, it is preferable to use diluted white vinegar or add it to the wash cycle, instead of saturating the towels with pure vinegar. A common option is to place about half a cup in the compartment meant for fabric softener and run the wash.

Also, vinegar should never be combined with bleach or products that contain sodium hypochlorite, since the mixture can release dangerous gases.