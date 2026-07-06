The conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran is not something recent, and over the decades it had different moments of greater or lesser tension, with attacks of all kinds. In 2010, the world learned about Stuxnet, a malware designed to infiltrate industrial systems and sabotage the operation of a nuclear plant without the operators noticing.

The introduction of this computer program changed conflicts forever by being able to sabotage a nuclear plant without the need for bombs, missiles, or any other type of armed force. It is considered the starting point of a completely new stage in national security.

The virus that changed war forever: What did Stuxnet cause and why is it so significant?

The cyberattack caused a malfunction in approximately one million centrifuges and delayed the uranium enrichment program in Iran, something unprecedented up to that moment.

Although no government recognized it or took responsibility for it, several journalistic and cybersecurity expert investigations concluded that the level of planning and complexity pointed to a joint operation between the United States and Israel.

From this attack on, countries changed their security strategy in their power plants, nuclear plants, water networks, transportation systems, and factories: cybersecurity was born.

The United States and Israel used malware to destroy Iran’s nuclear bases for the first time in history: How did it manage to infiltrate a nuclear base without being detected?

The interesting fact about this case is that since the Iranian plant was not connected to the internet, the malware could not have entered through a conventional remote attack of today’s times.

According to several specialists, the virus was transmitted through an infected USB drive , and once inside, Stuxnet would activate when the right combination of systems was present.

Upon identifying the environment, it periodically altered the rotation speed of the machines, speeding them up and slowing them down beyond their parameters until causing wear or destruction. Likewise, it sent false data to the monitoring screens so the operators would not suspect anything when seeing normal values.