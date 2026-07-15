Bullet trains have already transformed the way people travel in countries like Japan, China, and France. Now, Latin America is looking to join that revolution with a project that will change the continent’s rail infrastructure.

This is a high-speed megaproject that will make it possible to travel long distances in just over an hour thanks to trains capable of reaching 350 kilometers per hour .

Where will the fastest bullet train in Latin America be built?

The project will take place in Brazil and will connect the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro , two of the country’s main economic, tourist, and financial hubs.

The line will be approximately 417 kilometers long and will significantly reduce travel times between the two cities.

A train capable of reaching 350 kilometers per hour

The future rail system was designed to run at a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour, a figure that would make it the fastest train in Latin America.

Thanks to that technology, the full trip between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro could be completed in around 105 minutes, less than half the time a land journey currently takes.

When will it begin operating?

According to the plans released, the service could begin operating in 2032, as long as the expected deadlines for the works, financing, and corresponding approvals are met.

Before that, it will be necessary to complete different stages of construction and infrastructure to launch one of the most ambitious rail developments in the region’s history.