In 2022, Macaulay Culkin bought Kiefer Sutherland’s mansion for $8 million. He quietly sold it for $14.25 million.

Hollywood stars often make headlines for their luxury homes, but some of their best deals happen far from the spotlight. That was the case for Macaulay Culkin, who, together with his partner Brenda Song, made a profit of more than $6 million on a Los Angeles mansion they owned for less than four years.

According to property records obtained by Realtor, the couple sold their home in Toluca Lake for $14.25 million in a deal that closed on February 13, 2026.

Culkin and Song bought the property in 2022 from actor Kiefer Sutherland for $8 million. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home spans 4,879 square feet, was built in 1935 and sits on more than half an acre.

The mansion was sold without even going on the market

The house was never publicly listed. Because of that, it’s unknown whether the couple made any changes while they lived there, and no new photos of the home have been released.

The secrecy matches the way the couple has handled their private life. In a 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan, Culkin said he was proud that many people still didn’t know they were together and had two children: “That means we did our job.”

After the sale, the couple bought a new home in Sherman Oaks for $10.3 million, according to TMZ.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, the couple behind the sale of Kiefer Sutherland's mansion. Instagram - (@culkamania)

The first real estate win for Macaulay Culkin was back when he was 19 years old

Culkin already had experience making money from property. At just 19 years old, he bought a loft in New York for about $1.7 million. He kept it for more than 20 years and sold it in 2025 for $7.75 million, also in an off-market deal.

Today, the actor who became famous at 10 as Kevin McCallister has stepped away from big movie roles to focus on his family and smaller projects, while his real estate moves continue to pay off.