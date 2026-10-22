In 2001, Kirsten Dunst bought a Los Angeles lake house. 18 years later, she sold it to another actress for $4.55 million.

Some Hollywood homes and mansions stay in the family of the movie industry for decades before going on sale. That was the case with a lakefront house in Toluca Lake, a Los Angeles neighborhood popular within actors that belonged to Kirsten Dunst for 18 years.

The actress bought the property in 2001 for $2.6 million, according to property records reported by Mansion Global. In 2019, she sold it for $4.55 million to another actress: Annie Potts, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A lakeside house with its own dock transferred between Hollywood actresses

The home’s biggest attraction is outside. The garden is spread over three levels that go down and lead to a private dock on the lake.

The outdoor space also includes a brick patio with a custom-built gazebo, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, and a pool with a spa. The front of the house is framed by a white picket fence and a lawn with a fountain.

The lake house spans 4,333 feet with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Annie Potts played Janine Melnitz in the original Ghostbusters movies. Instagram - (@thisisanniepotts)

A quick sale for the lake house at $4.55 million

Dunst listed the house in June 2019 for $4.7 million, and it went into contract just nine days later. The sale closed in September for $4.55 million, almost $2 million more than she had paid.

The buyer, Annie Potts, who played Janine Melnitz in the original Ghostbusters movies, already had history in the area. She previously sold another home in Toluca Lake for $3.875 million.